Guillorme got the start at second base Sunday and hit ninth, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Diamondbacks.

The 27-year-old utility infielder has seen action at three different positions already this season as Mets manager Buck Showalter tries to keep his starters fresh, but Guillorme's gone 0-for-12 with a pair of walks. Given his career .252/.348/.316 slash line, he would have minimal fantasy value even if he did find his way into a bigger role.