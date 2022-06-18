Guillorme isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Guillorme started in the last four games and went 4-for-15 with a run and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a day off while Jeff McNeil shifts to second base with J.D. Davis serving as the designated hitter.
