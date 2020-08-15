Guillorme went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Robinson Cano was getting eased back into the lineup at DH after coming off the injured list and Andres Gimenez was needed at third base in place of a resting J.D. Davis, so Guillorme got the nod at second base and made the most of it. The utility infielder has started four straight games and collected a hit in each, going 8-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI, but with Cano and shortstop Amed Rosario both now healthy and rookie Gimenez drawing raves, there won't be much playing time left over for Guillorme no matter how well he's hitting.