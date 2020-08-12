Guillorme went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth, Guillorme brought home Andres Gimenez in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly for the Mets' only run of the night off Max Scherzer. It was only Guillorme's second start of the season, but both have come in the last week as Jeff McNeil has been shifted to left field, opening up more playing time in the infield. Robinson Cano (groin) could come off the injured list as soon as Friday, however, so Guillorme's window for even modest fantasy value might be closing fast.