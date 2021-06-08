Guillorme (oblique) will play a few more games at Triple-A Syracuse before an expected return to the Mets this weekend, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

It was reported Saturday that Guillorme was on track to return to the Mets at some point this week, and New York has now targeted the upcoming weekend series against the Padres for the infielder's activation from the injured list. He should be able to find a fair share of at-bats with Jeff McNeil (hamstring) and J.D. Davis (hand) still on the injured list.