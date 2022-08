Guillorme will miss at least three weeks with a groin injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

There were conflicting reports on exactly how much time Guillorme will miss, but he will be out of action until at least sometime in September. Guillorme was placed on the injured list Monday night and was replaced on the roster by Deven Marrero, who along with Eduardo Escobar will handle the hot corner until Guillorme is ready to return.