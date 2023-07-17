Scherzer allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Scherzer was given a 1-0 lead in the fifth that was eventually blown by Trevor Gott in the eighth to spoil the chance for a win. The 38-year-old put together one of his most dominant starts of the season and managed to not give up a home run for the first time since June 1. After giving up nine runs in his past 11 innings, Sunday's outing was a very encouraging performance from Scherzer, who now owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 107:26 K:BB in 94.2 innings. He's set up to face Boston on the road over the coming week.