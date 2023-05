Scherzer (neck) told Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post on Friday that he will start Sunday against the Nationals.

Scherzer got through a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday without any apparent issues, clearing the way for his return to the Mets' rotation. He will be pitching on 10 days' rest and for just the second time in nearly four weeks due to a suspension and then a neck problem. Scherzer is also reportedly still dealing with nagging discomfort below his right scapula.