Scherzer (9-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Scherzer coughed up four runs for the second consecutive start and was tagged with his first loss since July 22. He yielded a solo home run to Aaron Judge in the third inning after now giving up a homer in any of his three previous starts. Scherzer's ERA is up to 2.33 alongside a 137:21 K:BB through 18 starts after punching out a season-low three batters. He's lined up to face the Rockies at home this weekend.