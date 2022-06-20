Scherzer (oblique) will make his rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Binghamton, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer will be throwing to a familiar face in his start with Binghamton, as rehabbing catcher James McCann (wrist) is scheduled to play behind the plate. The veteran right-hander has made quicker progress than anticipated from the left oblique strain he sustained May 18, most recently checking out fine after tossing a simulated game Thursday. He covered approximately 50 pitches in that outing, so if he can build up to around 60 to 70 pitches Tuesday, Scherzer should get the green light to make his next start in the big leagues. Scherzer tentatively lines up to rejoin the Mets rotation Sunday in Miami.