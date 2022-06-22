Scherzer (oblique) covered 3.1 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in his rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton.

Scherzer tossed 65 pitches (46 strikes) in the rehab outing and looks as though he'll be sufficiently stretched out to make his next start in the big leagues. Before the Mets activate Scherzer from the 15-day injured list and hand him the starting nod for Sunday's game in Miami, he'll likely be checked out during a bullpen session Thursday or Friday. Trevor Williams is expected to shift to the bullpen to clear a spot in the rotation for Scherzer.