Scherzer did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings in a 7-6 loss against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Scherzer imploded in the fourth inning against the Yankees, allowing five runs on six hits before he was pulled. The 38-year-old Scherzer's now allowed 11 runs over his last two starts (nine innings). His ERA is up to 4.45 with a 1.24 WHIP and 60:14 K:BB through 11 starts (56.2 innings) this season. Scherzer will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against the Cardinals.