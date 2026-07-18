Mets' Sean Manaea: Allows two homers in loss

Manaea (2-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Manaea surrendered three of his four runs via the long ball, departing at 99 pitches without escaping the fifth inning. It marked the first time the 34-year-old had yielded more than three earned runs in seven turns since entering the rotation June 13, though he's now allowed two homers in three straight outings. He'll take a 4.74 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 81:26 K:BB across 79.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Dodgers next weekend.