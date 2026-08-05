Mets' Sean Manaea: Collects third win of 2026

Manaea (3-5) earned the win against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven across six innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Manaea, as he averaged two baserunners per inning pitched and allowed at least three Guardians on base in three of six frames. Nevertheless, the veteran right-hander limited the damage to two runs for a third-straight quality start and ended his night with 13 whiffs and 64 strikes on 100 pitches. Manaea will take a 4.33 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 97.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the Pirates.