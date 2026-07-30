Mets' Sean Manaea: Delivers quality start in matinee

Manaea didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The veteran lefty tossed 59 of 89 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start and fourth of the season, but the Mets didn't push the winning run across the plate until the seventh inning. Manaea continues to put together a remarkable turnaround on his season -- he sat with a 6.26 ERA on May 17 and had been demoted to the bullpen, but since the beginning of June he's delivered a 3.75 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 50:15 K:BB over 57.2 innings while reclaiming a spot in the rotation. Manaea is set to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week in Cleveland.