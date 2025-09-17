Manaea (2-3) allowed a run on four hits over five innings Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win over the Padres.

Manaea was scheduled to perform bulk bullpen duties after Clay Holmes' start, and he delivered a strong performance. The only damage against Manaea was Freddy Fermin's solo shot in the eighth inning. Manaea had given up at least four runs in six of his previous seven starts, resulting in a 7.71 ERA over 32.2 frames. The Mets moved him back to the bullpen for Tuesday's game, and he'll likely continue working a similar role down the stretch. Manaea now owns a 5.40 ERA with a 68:10 K:BB through 55 innings.