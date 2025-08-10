Manaea conceded four runs on six hits and two walks over four frames while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 7-6 loss at Milwaukee. He struck out five.

The New York southpaw was cruising through the first three innings, allowing no runs on two hits while his offense supplied him with a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. Manaea conceded three runs in the fourth before being chased after allowing a leadoff single to Isaac Collins in the fifth; Collins was allowed to score when reliever Reed Garrett gave up a homer to the next batter, William Contreras. Manaea tossed a season-high 87 pitches in this appearance, as the Mets continue to limit his usage after being shelved through July 13 with elbow and oblique injuries. The 33-year-old has pitched to a 4.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB over 27 total innings and is tentatively slated to make his next start at home against the Mariners next weekend.