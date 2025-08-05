Manaea didn't factor into the decision Monday against Cleveland, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Manaea was cruising along through five shutout frames but came apart in the sixth inning, when Cleveland brought in five runs. The veteran southpaw set a season high in both runs and hits allowed, though it was at least somewhat encouraging to see him pitch a season high 5.2 innings in his fifth start of the year. Manaea's season ERA soared from 2.08 to 3.52 on Monday, and he now holds a 0.96 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 23 innings. His next outing is slated for this weekend against the Brewers, who boast a .799 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.