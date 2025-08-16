Manaea didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran southpaw may have been lucky to limit the damage as much as he did -- four of the six hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Mitch Garver and Cal Raleigh, and Seattle wound up setting a club record with nine doubles on the night. After giving up a single run in four straight starts after making his season debut July 13, Manaea has crashed back to earth in a hurry, getting tagged for 13 runs in 14.2 innings over his last three outings, albeit with an encouraging 15:3 K:BB. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week against the Nationals.