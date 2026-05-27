Mets' Sean Manaea: Fans six in relief outing

Manaea worked three innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six.

The veteran lefty tossed 68 pitches (46 strikes) and helped steady the ship after a rocky start by David Peterson. Manaea has put together a semi-respectable May, posting a 3.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB over five appearances and 12 innings. With the Mets running out of rotation options, he could be the next man up if Peterson gets removed from his current role, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.