Manaea didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out five.

Although Manaea wasn't rewarded with the win, Tuesday's start marked his first time going deeper than six innings this season and was his third straight outing without surrendering a home run. The southpaw owns a 3.67 ERA across 83.1 innings, which would be his best since 2019, and has allowed only five earned runs in his last 22.2 innings pitched. Manaea is on track to start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sunday.