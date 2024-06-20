Manaea pitched 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Manaea gave up just one run through five frames but ran into trouble in the sixth. In that frame, a two-out Josh Smith double narrowed New York's lead to one and resulted in Manaea getting the hook. Reliever Sean Reid-Foley followed by allowing his inherited runner to score, taking Manaea out of contention for a victory. It was still a pretty strong outing overall for the left-handed starter, though he's now failed to complete six innings in each of his past five starts.