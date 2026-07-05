Mets' Sean Manaea: Let down by defense in loss

Manaea (1-4) took the loss Saturday against Atlanta, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Manaea might have been able to push for a quality start Saturday if not for a key third-inning dropped ball by Tyrone Taylor in the outfield, which allowed Atlanta to score three runs. The 34-year-old southpaw tossed 38 pitches in the frame en route to reaching a season-high 108 on the evening, but the six runs given up were still a season worst. Manaea is set to take a 5.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB over 68 innings into a fairly soft home matchup against the Royals his next time out.