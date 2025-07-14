Manaea (0-1) allowed a run on five hits over 3.1 innings of relief Sunday. He struck out seven and took a loss against the Royals.

Manaea took over in the sixth inning after Clay Holmes tossed five frames. Manaea showed no signs of rust, racking up 13 whiffs, including 10 with his fastball that averaged 93 mph. He threw 44 of 63 pitches for strikes and didn't face much trouble until allowing a walk-off single to Nick Loftin in the ninth inning. Manaea is expected to move into the rotation after the All-Star break.