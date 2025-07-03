Manaea (elbow/oblique) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over three innings in his rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Binghamton.

Manaea made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday and his first since June 19, after he was shut down for a brief spell when he required a cortisone shot to address a loose body in his elbow. The veteran southpaw had gotten stretched out to 5.1 innings and 62 pitches in his prior appearance at Triple-A Syracuse, and while he was less efficient Wednesday, he essentially replicated that workload by throwing 60 pitches (39 strikes). The Mets haven't provided official word on Manaea's next steps, but manager Carlos Mendoza said earlier this week that the 33-year-old lefty will most likely make another start in the minors next Tuesday before he's considered for a return from the 60-day injured list, per Ezra Lombardi of SI.com. With that in mind, Manaea doesn't appear on track to slot into the New York rotation any earlier than July 13 in Kansas City, which is the team's final game before the All-Star break.