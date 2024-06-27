Manaea (5-3) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing two hits and issuing five walks while striking out three batters over five scoreless innings.

Manaea was impressive in yielding just two hits -- both singles -- but allowed traffic in all but one of his five frames due to his struggle to throw strikes. The left-hander issued a season-high five free passes, but the Yankees bailed him out by grounding into three double plays. Manaea has been unable to pitch into the sixth inning in each of his past seven starts, though his shortish outing Wednesday was likely due to a fifth-inning rain delay after which he did not return.