Manaea is slated to make his next start Monday in Philadelphia, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Though the Mets are considering assigning the struggling Kodai Senga to the minors rather than having him take his normal turn through the rotation this Sunday in Cincinnati, Manaea won't be in the mix to fill in for Senga in the series finale versus the Reds. Manaea most recently took the hill for Monday's 10-8 win over the Tigers, lasting just 3.2 innings while allowing five earned runs on eight hits and one walk. After returning from the 60-day injured list in mid-July, Manaea looked strong through his first four starts of the season with the Mets, but the southpaw's performance has taken a dramatic turn for the worse ever since. Over his subsequent six starts, Manaea has submitted a 7.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 27.2 innings. Manaea will get another chance to right the ship Monday, but a poor showing versus the Phillies could prompt manager Carlos Mendoza to consider moving him to the bullpen.