Mets' Sean Manaea: Set for bulk-relief appearance

Manaea is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Huascar Brazoban in Sunday's game against the Padres, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Though he's continuing to pitch out of the bullpen, Manaea will be making his second straight turn as the fifth member of the New York rotation after recently replacing David Peterson in that role. While working behind opener Austin Warren in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners, Manaea covered a season-high five innings and struck out four batters while limiting Seattle to one earned run on one hit and one walk. The veteran southpaw has looked sharp overall in his last five appearances, compiling a 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 16.2 innings.