Manaea (oblique) will move to Triple-A Syracuse to make the fourth start of his rehab assignment Friday, Ben Krimmel of SNY.tv reports.

Manaea has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right oblique strain, but he looks to be just a couple weeks away from returning from the 60-day injured list. The veteran southpaw made the first three starts of his minor-league assignment at High-A Brooklyn and most recently pitched Sunday, covering 2.1 innings and struck out two batters while allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks. After Friday's outing, Manaea is expected to make at least one more start in the minors before the Mets decide whether he's ready to slot back into the big-league rotation.