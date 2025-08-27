Manaea took a no-decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Tuesday was a step in the right direction for Manaea, who had given up at least four runs in each of his prior four starts. The 33-year-old left-hander has not yet tossed at least six innings in any of his first nine outings this season, though he's fanned at least six on five occasions so far. Manaea will be looking to further improve on his 5.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for this weekend versus the division-rival Marlins.