Manaea took a no-decision Monday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out six.

After opening his season with a 2.08 ERA through his first four starts, Manaea simply hasn't been able to get himself back on track. The veteran southpaw has yielded at least four runs in five of his last six outings, and he's still yet to pitch at least six frames in any appearance so far in 2025. Although Manaea owns a strong 59:9 K:BB over 45 innings, his 5.60 ERA makes him a risky fantasy starter for his next scheduled start against the first-place Phillies.