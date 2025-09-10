Manaea (1-3) yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday, striking out five and taking the loss against Philadelphia.

Manaea coughed up all four runs in the first two innings before ending his outing with three near-perfect frames. He produced a 2.08 ERA through his first four appearances but has since given up at least four runs in six of his last seven starts. Manaea has registered a 7.71 ERA during that span, ballooning his season ERA to 5.76 with a 64:10 K:BB across 50 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Padres at home next week.