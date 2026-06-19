Mets' Sean Manaea: Takes no-decision vs. Phillies

Manaea did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Making just his second start of the season, the veteran left-hander threw 63 of his 95 pitches for strikes and generated an impressive 16 whiffs. Philadelphia plated runs in the first, third and fourth innings, with the final run coming home following a throwing error by AJ Ewing. It appears likely that Manaea will remain in the rotation moving forward, with his next scheduled start set to come at home against the Cubs.