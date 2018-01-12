Mets' Wilmer Flores: Avoids arbitration with Mets

Flores agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He receives a raise over the $2.2 million he made last year in his first year of arbitration. Flores figures to play almost every day this season, likely seeing time at second base, third base and first base. He hit .271 with 18 home runs in 362 plate appearances last season, and could be poised for a breakout campaign.