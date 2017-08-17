Mets' Wilmer Flores: Avoids DL stint
Flores (ribs) will remain on the active roster and avoid the disabled list at the present time, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.
After testing out the left rib injury and discussing his condition with manager Terry Collins prior to Thursday's series finale against the Yankees, it was determined that Flores would stay on the active roster but likely need a couple days off to recover. It seems as though the Mets finally received some good news concerning an injury, but it's still worth keeping an eye on Flores, because if his condition doesn't improve over the next few days he could wind up landing on the DL. In his place, Matt Reynolds was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and will start at third for Thursday's contest.
