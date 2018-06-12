Mets' Wilmer Flores: Begins rehab assignment
Flores (back) began his rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets expect Flores to return from lower-back soreness at some point during their road trip, which runs from June 12-21. The infielder is hitting .248/.320/.398 on the season, good for an exactly average 100 wRC+.
