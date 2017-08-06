Mets' Wilmer Flores: Blasts 12th bomb Saturday

Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Dodgers.

Flores launched his 12th home run of the campaign off Rich Hill to extend a first-inning lead that would eventually evaporate in a losing effort. He's currently posting career-best numbers in batting average and slugging percentage as he builds upon the mild breakout he had in 2016.

