Mets' Wilmer Flores: Blasts 12th bomb Saturday
Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Dodgers.
Flores launched his 12th home run of the campaign off Rich Hill to extend a first-inning lead that would eventually evaporate in a losing effort. He's currently posting career-best numbers in batting average and slugging percentage as he builds upon the mild breakout he had in 2016.
