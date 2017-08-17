Mets' Wilmer Flores: Could require DL stint

Flores went to a hospital to have his sore ribcage further evaluated, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

It appears Flores, who was scratched from Wednesday's game after he was unable to take swings during pregame, may be dealing with something pretty serious. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets might need a pair of infielders for Thursday, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, so it sounds like he may ultimately require a stint on the disabled list to get over the ailment. More should be known after the results from his hospital visit are disclosed.