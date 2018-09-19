Mets' Wilmer Flores: Dealing with knee injury
Flores was sent back to New York to get both knees examined after experiencing bilateral knee pain in recent days, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Flores hasn't started a game since Sept. 13 which is likely a result of the lingering pain in both of his knees. After the Mets finish up their series in Philadelphia on Thursday, they will begin a three-game set versus the Nationals in Washington, so it's unlikely that Flores will return to action this weekend. There's a good chance the club will elect to shut him down for the rest of the season prior to its final homestand starting Tuesday, but more should be known following the results of his tests.
