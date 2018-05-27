Mets' Wilmer Flores: Departs with back soreness

Flores left Sunday's game against the Brewers early with lower back soreness, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Flores was 0-for-2 at the plate before being lifted from the game prior to the bottom of the fourth inning. Consider him a day-to-day case moving forward. He was replaced by Luis Guillorme at third base.

