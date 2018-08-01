Mets' Wilmer Flores: Exits Tuesday's game

Flores left Tuesday's game against the Nationals due to dizziness and dehydration, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Flores hit a double in the top of the first inning but exited part-way through the bottom half of the inning due to the issues. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories