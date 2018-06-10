Mets' Wilmer Flores: Expected to return during road trip

Flores (back) was sent to Florida on Sunday for rehab, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Flores has been on the shelf since May 28 with lower-back soreness, although the Mets are confident they won't be without the 26-year-old third baseman for too much longer. They expect Flores to be activated from the disabled list sometime during their upcoming road trip, between June 12 and June 21.

