Mets' Wilmer Flores: Fills stat sheet

Flores went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Flores recorded most of his production when he took Nick Kingham deep in the first inning for a two-run home run, his ninth of the season. He has gotten every day playing time at first base due to the injuries suffered by Jay Bruce (hip) and Todd Frazier (ribs) and has taken advantage by homering six times and raising his average from .252 to .268 since June 14. While Flores has been a lefty-killer in the past -- he posted a .620 slugging percentage from 2015 to 2017 against southpaws -- he has been much better against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .493 slugging percentage across 146 at-bats entering Thursday's action.