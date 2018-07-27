Mets' Wilmer Flores: Fills stat sheet
Flores went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.
Flores recorded most of his production when he took Nick Kingham deep in the first inning for a two-run home run, his ninth of the season. He has gotten every day playing time at first base due to the injuries suffered by Jay Bruce (hip) and Todd Frazier (ribs) and has taken advantage by homering six times and raising his average from .252 to .268 since June 14. While Flores has been a lefty-killer in the past -- he posted a .620 slugging percentage from 2015 to 2017 against southpaws -- he has been much better against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .493 slugging percentage across 146 at-bats entering Thursday's action.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.