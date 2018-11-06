Mets' Wilmer Flores: Fully healthy

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Flores (knee) is fully healthy, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Flores was shut down in mid-September with early-onset arthritis in his knees, but he's apparently back to full health heading into winter. At this point, it's unclear if the Mets will tender the utility man a contract after he hit .267/.319/.417 with 11 homers in 126 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories