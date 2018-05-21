Mets' Wilmer Flores: Gets breather Monday

Flores is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.

Flores has served as the Mets' primary third baseman with Todd Frazier (hamstring) on the shelf, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting eight straight games. In his stead, Luis Guillorme will start at third base and hit seventh.

