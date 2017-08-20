Mets' Wilmer Flores: Hits 15th homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over Miami.

Flores is now up to eight homers, 15 RBI, 12 runs and a .292/.350/.667 slash line through his past 24 games. He's locked into full-time at-bats moving forward and also offers lineup flexibility because of his eligibility at multiple positions. Flores has the potential to be a game changer down the fantasy stretch drive.