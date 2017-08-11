Mets' Wilmer Flores: Homers again Thursday

Flores went 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

The homer was his 14th of the season and third in five games, but despite his current hot streak Flores could be spending a lot of time on the bench beginning Friday after top first-base prospect Dominic Smith was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Flores' best hope for a starting spot over the remainder of the season might come at third base if Asdrubal Cabrera gets dealt to a contender.