Mets' Wilmer Flores: Homers Tuesday
Flores went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, run scored and two RBI Tuesday against the Marlins.
Flores got the start and batted third with left-hander Caleb Smith on the mound for the Marlins, but his damage came on a home run against right-hander Kyle Barraclough. He is known for crushing left-handed pitching, but has posted just a .385 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching over his past three seasons. He's gotten inconsistent playing time as a result, with the start of this season being no different. Given that he entered the game 1-for-7 against right-handed pitching, it doesn't appear he is in for a breakout season, but if he starts to hit for power against right-handers, he may be worth paying attention to.
