Mets' Wilmer Flores: In Wednesday's lineup
Flores (illness) will man first base and bat third against the Nationals on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Flores will not miss any additional time after leaving Tuesday's game due to dizziness and dehydration in the first inning. Through 24 games in July, he hit .276 with a .764 OPS and eight RBI.
