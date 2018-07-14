Mets' Wilmer Flores: Knocks in run vs. Nats

Flores went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's victory over Washington.

Flores plated a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, pushing the Mets' lead to two. He's had a decent start to the month of July, going 13-for-43 with two home runs and four RBI over 12 games. With two tilts left until the break, the 26-year-old third baseman is slashing .268/.320/.463 with 24 extra-base hits and 30 RBI over 73 games.

