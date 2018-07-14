Mets' Wilmer Flores: Knocks in run vs. Nats
Flores went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Friday's victory over Washington.
Flores plated a run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, pushing the Mets' lead to two. He's had a decent start to the month of July, going 13-for-43 with two home runs and four RBI over 12 games. With two tilts left until the break, the 26-year-old third baseman is slashing .268/.320/.463 with 24 extra-base hits and 30 RBI over 73 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...